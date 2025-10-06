NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE EARLY BIRD SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW 

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage’s Early Bird Season Ticket Member package is now on sale. The offer, which includes enhanced benefits for fans who purchase their 2026 season tickets early, runs through November 7.

Fans can lock in the best benefits at the best prices by visiting: https://www.nccourage.com/seasontickets.

The early bird package includes all standard Season Ticket Member benefits, as well as:

Up to 50% off regular-priced tickets (as low as $16 per match for all 15 NWSL regular season matches).

5% of your ticket price returns in ticket credit to be used for upgrades and additional ticket purchases (subject to availability), **when paid in full **

One-for-one complimentary ticket for the home opener for friends and family

Exclusive STM Annual Gift, if purchased during Early Bird window only

All early bird benefits are in addition to the standard STM benefits package, which includes:

Ability to exchange out of and into games

Members have the ability to exchange tickets from one regular-season home match to another within the same season, subject to availability. Exchange windows, blackout dates, and restrictions may apply, including limitations for premium or high-demand matches.

Select home matches may be designated as high-demand or premium games. Ticket availability, exchange eligibility, and additional purchase options may vary by game and are subject to inventory limits and anticipated demand. Pricing and availability for such games may differ from standard matches and will be determined at the discretion of North Carolina Football Club.

20% off merchandise in the stadium and online

Access to STM dedicated parking lot, **when paid in full **

Annual Meet the Team Event

Four (4) exclusive pre-game events

Early stadium entry, fan activations, merch/concession promotions, etc.

One (1) open practice at WakeMed Soccer Park during the season (Spring or Fall)

STM Dedicated Member Lounge

Merchandise specials

Food and beverage setup

Discounts with Club sponsors

Lounge and games for all

Player Meet & Greets

STM “Fast Pass”

Priority Entry Gate

Priority line during player autograph signings

Priority line at merchandise stands

Priority line at concession stands

Pre-Match Center Circle Banner experience on the pitch during (2) home matches

Post-match STM autograph experience on the pitch during one (1) home game

Flexible interest-free Payment Plan options (6 month and 11 month)

The Courage are back at home this Saturday, October 11, to face the Washington Spirit at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.