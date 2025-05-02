NWSL LEGEND KATELYN ROWLAND TO HEADLINE NC COURAGE TST TEAM 

CARY, N.C. (May 2, 2025) — NWSL legend and current North Carolina Courage assistant goalkeeping coach Katelyn Rowland will headline the club’s roster in the 2025 The Soccer Tournament (TST), the club announced today.

Rowland, a four-time NWSL champion, announced her retirement from the NWSL earlier this year and joined the Courage’s technical staff. Across two stints with the Courage as a player, Rowland made 70 appearances in all competitions, keeping 26 clean sheets and winning 43 matches.

Across her decorated NWSL career, the former UCLA Bruin won four NWSL championships, three NWSL shields, and two NWSL Challenge Cups. Now, she’ll aim to add the winner-take-all $1 million prize to her resume.

Rowland is the first player announced for the Courage’s TST roster. The team was drawn into Group D of the women’s bracket alongside Boca Dallas, Bumpy Pitch FC, and Reunion City Dallas. The full roster will be announced in mid-May.

TST will kick off at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on June 4. The Courage will open group play against Boca Ballas on June 5 at 7 p.m. ET on Field 2.