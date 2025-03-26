RILEY JACKSON CALLED UP BY UNITED STATES FOR U-23 TRAINING CAMP 

CARY, N.C. (March 26, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Riley Jackson has been called up by the United States for the U-23 Domestic Training Camp from March 31-April 7 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson shined for the U.S. U-20 team during the 2024 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup, leading the team to a third-place finish and has already made an impact for the Courage in 20205, scoring the equalizing goal in the team’s 1-1 season-opening draw at Louisville.