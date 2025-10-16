RILEY JACKSON CALLED UP FOR USWNT U-23 TRAINING CAMP

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 16, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Riley Jackson has been called up to the United States Women’s National Team U-23 Training Camp roster for the upcoming camp in Philadelphia from October 20-28. The first four days of the camp will run concurrently with the senior team.

Jackson has been a consistent name on the U-23 rosters since USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes and U.S. Soccer restarted the program. The Georgia native has been a key piece of the Courage midfield this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist across 23 appearances. Jackson has also created 26 chances.