SHINOMI KOYAMA, MANAKA MATSUKUBO CALLED UP BY JAPAN FOR UPCOMING WINDOW

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 15, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielders Manaka Matsukubo and Shinomi Koyama have been called up by Japan for a pair of friendlies against Norway and Italy.

Manaka has been a consistent feature on the senior team for Japan in 2025, making her senior debut at the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year. While Shinomi has been called up to a senior camp previously, doing so at the end of 2024 following a strong showing at the U-20 World Cup, the Courage midfielder can make her senior debut during the window.

Both players have been consistent contributors for the Courage during the 2025 NWSL regular season, with Manaka leading the team with 11 goal contributions and Shinomi picking up two important goals from midfield, including a late equalizer against the Washington Spirit this weekend.

Japan will face Italy in Como, Italy, on Friday, October 24, and Norway in La Linea, Spain, on Tuesday, October 28.