STARTING XI NOTES: Courage name fourth different starting lineup against Gotham  

HARRISON, N.J. (April 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are set to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Head Coach Sean Nahas’ starting lineup is the fourth different one the Courage have deployed this season, with Manaka Matsukubo and Feli Rauch moving into the XI in place of Natalia Staude and Meredith Speck from the match against Portland.

Manaka is fresh off an impressive international break for Japan, where she scored and assisted in a training match against Colombia, earning a match-high player rating.

Hannah Betfort and Shinomi Koyama retain their places in the lineup after earning their first starts in Courage kits against Portland. Both impressed in substitute appearances through the first two weeks and looked dangerous against Portland.

Shinomi has created five chances in 83’ of action this season. Heading into Match Day 4, everyone with as many or more chances created has played at least 200' and no one else with less than a full 90' has more than 3.

Three players under 21 start for the Courage, with Jaedyn Shaw joining Manaka and Shinomi in the XI. Five different players under 21 have seen the field for the Courage this season, more than any other NWSL team heading into Match Day 4.

Starting XI (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O’Sullivan ©, Shinomi Koyama, Jaedyn Shaw; Hannah Betfort, Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo

Subs: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Natalia Staude, Riley Jackson, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck, Maycee Bell, Charlotte McLean, Aline Gomes