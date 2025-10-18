STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Bay FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Oct. 17, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are on the road for the final time in the 2025 NWSL regular season, taking on Bay FC at 10 p.m. ET at PayPal Park. The match will stream on Prime Video.

Interim Head Coach Nathan Thackeray named an unchanged starting XI from the team’s 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit last weekend, with the lone change to the matchday squad being Brianna Pinto’s return to the bench after missing the last few weeks due to injury.

Casey Murphy gets the nod in net after making five saves in her return to the XI last weekend, while Natalie Jacobs and Kaleigh Kurtz will be the center back duo. Ryan Williams and Dani Weatherholt start at the full back positions to complete the backline.

Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, and Ashley Sanchez will play as the midfield trio, with Sanchez as the most attacking of the trio. Payton Linnehan and Meredith Speck will give the attacking width, while Manaka Matsukubo will lead the line.

STARTING XI (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt, Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez; Meredith Speck, Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan.

SUBSTITUTES: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Denise O’Sullivan, Natalia Staude, Tyler Lussi, Cortnee Vine, Maycee Bell, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort