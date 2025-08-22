STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Chicago Stars 

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (August 22, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back on the road for a Friday night showdown with the Chicago Stars on Prime Video. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium.

Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray has named just one change to the starting XI that earned a come-from-behind, 1-1, draw with the Portland Thorns last weekend, with Shinomi Koyama stepping into the midfield for Denise O’Sullivan. The Irish international is listed as out on the Courage’s availability report after being substituted at halftime of last weekend’s match.

Casey Murphy makes her 104th start in net for the Courage, while Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell, and Ryan Williams all start as the three center backs. Kurtz will wear the captain’s armband for the match with O’Sullivan out.

Aline Gomes and Tyler Lussi will continue to provide the width, while Shinomi and Riley Jackson hold down the middle of the park.

Brianna Pinto will lead the line, with Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukubo playing as the dual No. 10s underneath.

STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Tyler Lussi, Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Aline Gomes; Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez; Brianna Pinto

SUBSTITUTES: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Malia Berkely, Jaedyn Shaw, Hannah Betfort, Dani Weatherholt, Meredith Speck, Cortnee Vine, Brooklyn Courtnall