STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Houston Dash 

HOUSTON (August 8, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are on the road for the first time in the second half of the NWSL regular season, taking on the Houston Dash. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

The defensive unit remains unchanged from the team’s 0-0 draw against the San Diego Wave. Casey Murphy made four saves to keep the clean sheet in that match, while the center back trio of Maycee Bell, Malia Berkely, and Kaleigh Kurtz did well to stifle a potent San Diego attack.

Ryan Williams and Tyler Lussi get the start in the wide positions, with Feli Rauch remaining as questionable on the Courage’s availability report.

Riley Jackson and captain Denise O’Sullivan remain at the heart of the midfield, continuing their run of solid play throughout the 2025 season. O’Sullivan is one of four players on the Courage to play every minute of the season so far, joining Williams, Murphy, and Kurtz.

Manaka Matsukubo and Jaedyn Shaw are in the more attacking midfield roles, providing the creative engine in the middle of the park. While Manaka’s streak of games with a goal contribution came to an end at five in the draw with San Diego, the Japan National Team forward has been remarkably potent this season with four goals and four assists, both of which lead the Courage.

Shaw put on a defensive clinic in her 20’ against the Wave, winning six of seven tackles, the second-most from a substitute in NWSL history.

Hannah Betfort will lead the line for the Courage. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon scored the game-winning goal in the Courage’s 2-1 win over the Dash before the break, redirecting a cross from Manaka past Jane Campbell.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely; Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw, Manaka Matsukubo; Hannah Betfort

Substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Feli Rauch, Dani Weatherholt, Ashley Sanchez, Brianna Pinto, Cortnee Vine, Shinomi Koyama, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes