STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at KC Current 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 30, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back in the Midwest to take on the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast live on ION.

Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray’s starting XI for the match features two changes from the team’s match at Chicago with Dani Weatherholt and Malia Berkely entering the lineup, while Aline Gomes and Shinomi Koyama drop to the bench.

With Berkely’s return to the starting lineup, Ryan Williams will shift back to the more advanced wing-back position. Weatherholt will play alongside Ryan Williams in the midfield.

Kaleigh Kurtz makes her 106th NWSL regular season start in the match, tying Sam Staab for the league record. Maycee Bell completes the back three alongside Kurtz and Berkely, while Tyler Lussi completes the midfield opposite Williams.

Brianna Pinto leads the line, while Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukubo will continue as the dual No. 10s after linking up for Manaka’s chipped goal in Chicago.

Payton Linnehan, the newest member of the Courage following a trade announced Saturday morning, is available for selection off the bench.

STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Malia Berkely; Tyler Lussi, Dani Weatherholt, Riley Jackson, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo; Brianna Pinto

SUBSTITUTES: Marisa Jordan, Talia Staude, Payton Linnehan, Jaedyn Shaw, Shinomi Koyama, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes