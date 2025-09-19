STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Orlando Pride

ORLANDO (Sept. 19, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage take on the Orlando Pride for some Friday Night NWSL action on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium.

Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray named just one change to the starting XI that beat Angel City 2-1 last weekend, with Cortnee Vine coming in for Brianna Pinto, who was listed as questionable on the team’s availability report. Pinto scored the game-winning goal in the Courage's win last weekend.

Marisa Jordan starts in net for the third week in a row, with an unchanged backline of Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell, and Ryan Williams. Jordan picked up the first regular season win of her career last weekend and has made six saves across her last two starts, allowing two goals.

Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Manaka Matsukubo will pull the strings in the middle of the park. The young midfield trio earned high praise from Thackeray in last weekend’s postgame press conference following an impressive performance in the win over Angel City.

Tyler Lussi and Payton Linnehan will provide the attacking width for the Courage. Linnehan has been heavily involved in the Courage’s goalscoring over the last two games, assisting last weekend’s opener and playing a key role in the build-up to the Courage’s other two goals in those matches.

STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama; Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan; Cortnee Vine

SUBSTITUTES: Katie Cappelletti, Casey Murphy, Natalie Jacobs, Natalia Staude, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes, Oli Peña