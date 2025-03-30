STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Portland Thorns 

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 29, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are set to take on the Portland Thorns in some NWSL After Dark action Saturday night. The 10 p.m. ET kickoff will air on ION.

Following some standout performances off the bench in the first two weeks of the season, Head Coach Sean Nahas has shaken up the starting XI with Hannah Betfort, Shinomi Koyama, Meredith Speck, and Talia Staude all slated to start the match.

Shinomi entered the day tied for the NWSL lead in chances created per 90’ (22.5) after posting a team-high three chances created in the final 10’ against Seattle last weekend. Speck also provided a spark off the bench during the Courage’s late-game surge last week, putting in five crosses in 21’.

Betfort’s first two matches proved exactly why the free-agent striker was a quality addition for the Courage in the offseason. The former Demon Deacon provides a different look up front than any of the Courage’s other forwards and should be a good target for Speck and Ashley Sanchez, who combined for 10 crosses against Seattle. In 44’ of play, Betfort has .34 xG from four shots and nine touches inside the opposition box.

Staude’s inclusion in the XI marks her NWSL and Courage debut. The former Virginia Cavalier was the Courage’s second-round pick in the final edition of the NWSL Draft and spent the majority of the 2024 season getting valuable playing experience with USL Super League club Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Staude is the third different player to start at left back for the Courage this season. Just two players, Feli Rauch and Dani Weatherholt, started matches in that position last season.

Brooklyn Courtnall, the Courage’s first collegiate signing of the post-draft era, also makes her first matchday squad as a professional, being named to the bench Saturday.

Starting XI (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Talia Staude, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Jaedyn Shaw; Meredith Speck, Ashley Sanchez, Hannah Betfort

Subs: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Feli Rauch, Riley Jackson, Brooklyn Courtnall, Maycee Bell, Heather MacNab, Manaka Matsukubo, Aline Gomes