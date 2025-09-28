STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Seattle Reign FC

SEATTLE (Sept. 28, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage take on Seattle Reign FC in a crucial battle for playoff position Saturday night at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray named just one change from the Courage’s XI that beat Orlando last weekend with Hannah Betfort coming in for Cortnee Vine in the striker position. Vine will be available for the Courage off the bench.

Manaka Matsukubo will look to continue her impactful run of form from the No. 10 position, while Tyler Lussi and Payton Linnehan will provide the attacking width. Linnehan has been a consistent contributor in her recent starts since joining the Courage via a midseason trade with the Portland Thorns, picking up an assist against Angel City and being heavily involved in the buildup to the Courage’s other goal in that win.

Riley Jackson and Shinomi Koyama complete the Courage’s youthful central midfield triangle.

Kaleigh Kurtz and Maycee Bell start at the heart of the defense in front of Marisa Jordan, who makes her fourth consecutive start, while Ryan Williams and Dani Weatherholt round out the back line.

STARTING XI (4-3-2-1): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson; Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan; Hannah Betfort

SUBSTITUTES: Casey Murphy, Katie Cappelletti, Natalie Jacobs, Talia Staude, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Aline Gomes, Oli Peña