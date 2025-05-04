STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Utah Royals 

SANDY, Utah (May 3, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are set to take on the Utah Royals at 10 p.m. ET at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, Saturday night. The match will stream live on ION.

Head Coach Sean Nahas has made just a single change to the lineup from the XI that beat the Kansas City Current, 3-2, at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park last weekend, with Japanese international Shinomi Koyama starting and Jaedyn Shaw moving to the bench.

Shinomi has been effective in limited minutes so far this season with eight chances created in 187 minutes. Only Denise O’Sullivan (8) and Shaw (10) have created as many or more chances for the Courage this season.

Saturday’s lineup is the seventh different one the Courage have utilized so far this season, with the team yet to name the same lineup in any match so far this season.

Switching to a 3-4-3 formation last weekend, Nahas emphasized that the tactical shift was needed to get players into their most effective positions while maintaining the team’s overarching principles and play style.

With an unchanged defense, it’s probable the Courage lineup in a similar manner against the Royals, but Shinomi’s ability to play across the midfield opens the possibility for further tweaks to the tactic setup.

With Malia Berkely remaining on the availability report with a leg injury, Natalia Staude and Maycee Bell will anchor an unchanged defensive unit alongside Kaleigh Kurtz.

STARTING XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo

Subs: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi, Dani Weatherholt, Jaedyn Shaw, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes