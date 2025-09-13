STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs. Angel City FC

CARY, N.C. (Sept. 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage host Angel City in a nationally broadcast match on CBS on Saturday, September 13. The matinee match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Marisa Jordan gets the nod in net for a second week in a row after an impressive first regular season start. The Purdue product and 2022 draft pick made four saves in the 1-1 draw against the Utah Royals.

The defense in front of Jordan remains as a back four, but with Dani Weatherholt sliding into the left back position as Tyler Lussi moves forward on the wing. Ryan Williams will provide the width on the opposite side, while Maycee Bell and Kaleigh Kurtz will partner at the heart of the defense.

Saturday marks consecutive start No. 108 for Kurtz, who set a new NWSL record with her 107th last weekend.

After missing last weekend due to an injury, Riley Jackson starts alongside Shinomi Koyama in the double pivot. Manaka Matsukubo will play as the No. 10, completing a midfield trio of the Courage’s young stars.

Weatherholt, Lussi, Shinomi can all either tuck inside or pull wide to create overloads, so the movement between the trio will be an area to watch in Saturday’s match.

Payton Linnehan, making her first start in a Courage jersey, will play across from Lussi on the right wing. Brianna Pinto will lead the line for the Courage.

New additions to the Courage Oli Peña and Natalie Jacobs are both available off the bench for Saturday’s match.

STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson; Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan; Brianna Pinto

SUBSTITUTES: Casey Murphy, Natalie Jacobs, Natalia Staude, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes, Oli Peña