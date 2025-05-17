STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs Chicago Stars 

CARY, N.C. (May 17, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have made two changes to last weekend’s starting XI heading into tonight’s match against the Chicago Stars. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and fans can tune into the match on CBS’s Golazo Network.

Jaedyn Shaw returns to the lineup after appearing as a substitute in the last two matches, while Tyler Lussi enters the lineup in place of Feli Rauch, who is listed as questionable for the match with a lower-body injury.

Shinomi Koyama will drop to the bench to make way for Shaw. It’s a like-for-like positional swap in the Courage’s three-back system, which both players operating alongside Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukubo as a front three.

Lussi has primarily played further forward during her Courage career, but has proven her positional versatility throughout her time in the NWSL. The former Princeton Tiger played as that left-sided width in a three-back for the Courage once before, starting there in the Courage’s road match against the Portland Thorns last season. That match was the Courage’s lone foray into the three-back last season before turning to the system consistently in recent weeks.

Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan and Riley Jackson will continue to lock down the middle of the park, while Ryan Williams will look to continue her recent excellence on the right side.

The center back trio of Natalia Stuade, Kaleigh Kurtz, and Maycee Bell remains unchanged in front of Casey Murphy.

Starting XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw, Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo

Substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Dani Weatherholt, Shinomi Koyama, Cortnee Vine, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes