STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs Gotham FC

CARY, N.C. (Nov. 2, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage host Gotham FC for a critical Decision Day Showdown on Sunday, November 2, at 5:15 p.m. ET in front of a sold-out First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

The Courage remain in contention for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs heading into the pivotal final match of the regular season, needing a win and a Racing Louisville draw or loss to secure a postseason spot. Both matches kick off simultaneously as part of NWSL Decision Day.

Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan returns to the XI for the first time in two months after appearing as a substitute in the team’s 4-1 win against Bay FC before the international break. The Irish international will partner Riley Jackson as the defensive midfield duo, with Shinomi Koyama starting just ahead of them to complete the midfield.

Manaka Matsukubo, who became the youngest player to score an NWSL hat trick in the last match, will lead the line, while Payton Linnehan and Meredith Speck will provide the attacking width.

Casey Murphy starts in net, with Maycee Bell and Kaleigh Kurtz starting as the center back duo. If Kurtz plays the full 90’, she will be the first NWSL player to complete four Iron Woman seasons. Natalie Jacobs will start at left back, with Ryan Williams on the opposite side.

STARTING XI (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Denise O’Sullivan ©, Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama; Meredith Speck, Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan

SUBSTITUTES: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt, Ashley Sanchez, Hannah Betfort, Cortnee Vine, Aline Gomes, Tyler Lussi, Brianna Pinto