STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs. Houston Dash

CARY, N.C. (June 21, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back at home for the final match of the first half of the NWSL regular season, hosting the Houston Dash at 7:30 p.m. ET for Pride Night. The match will stream live on NWSL+.

The starting XI against the Dash remains unchanged from the Courage’s 2-1 victory against Angel City last weekend, marking just the second time this season the team has named an unchanged lineup in back-to-back matches.

Ryan Williams will make her 100th NWSL regular season appearance with her inclusion in the starting lineup, while Ashley Sanchez can make her 100th NWSL regular season appearance off the bench.

Kaleigh Kurtz makes her 101st consecutive regular season start for the Courage, putting her five starts off of Sam Staab’s all-time NWSL record. In addition to her regular season start streak, Kurtz is the NWSL regular season consecutive minutes leader and has not missed a single minute of playoffs, Challenge Cup, or Summer Cup during that span.

Cortnee Vine makes her third consecutive start after scoring the fastest goal of the 2025 NWSL season last weekend. The Australian’s turn of pace up front has been important in opening up space for the Courage’s attacking midfielder between the opposing lines.

STARTING XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Manaka Matsukubo, Cortnee Vine

Substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Ashley Sanchez, Brianna Pinto, Feli Rauch, Talia Staude, Jaedyn Shaw, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort