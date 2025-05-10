STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs Orlando Pride

CARY, N.C. (May 10, 2025) — North Carolina Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas has named an unchanged starting lineup from the team’s previous match for the first time this season.

That starting XI earned a 2-0 road win against the Royals and featured just one change from the 3-2 win over Kansas City the week before, with Shinomi Koyama starting in place of Jaedyn Shaw.

Ryan Williams and Ashley Sanchez’s combination on the right wing in the Courage’s new-look system has been grabbing headlines, but the wins also featured multiple under-the-radar performances from players like Maycee Bell and Feli Rauch.

Casey Murphy continues to be a strong presence in net for the Courage, earning her 40th clean sheet in the win over Utah and becoming just the sixth NWSL keeper to eclipse that milestone.

The only change to the matchday squad as a whole is Brooklyn Courtnall replacing Meredith Speck on the bench. Speck was listed as questionable on the Courage’s availability report.

STARTING XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo

Subs: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi, Dani Weatherholt, Jaedyn Shaw, Cortnee Vine, Brooklyn Courtnall, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes