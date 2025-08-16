STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs. Portland Thorns

CARY, N.C. (August 16, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, hosting longtime rival Portland Thorns for a Saturday night showdown. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray made a handful of changes to the Courage’s lineup following last weekend’s stoppage-time loss at Houston.

Casey Murphy gets the nod in net for the Courage and can hit 400 career NWSL regular season saves in the match, heading into the night with 395.

Kaleigh Kurtz and Maycee Bell retain their places in the Courage’s favored three-at-the-back formation, while Ryan Williams slides back from wingback to complete the center back trio. While Williams has seen limited time as a center back for the Courage, her and Kurtz have a great on-field connection from the pair’s time as the right-sided duo in the Courage’s four-at-the-back system over the years.

Tyler Lussi starts as the left-sided width for the Courage, while 20-year-old Brazilian Aline Gomes gets the start opposite the versatile veteran. Gomes has traditionally played further forward during her time in Courage Country, but she has the engine to get up and down the wing in that two-way role.

Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan and Riley Jackson complete the midfield, holding down the center of the park. The pair will line up opposite some of Portland’s biggest impact players, namely club captain Sam Coffey, making the midfield battle one to watch in Saturday’s match.

Manaka Matsukubo and Ashley Sanchez will operate as dual No. 10s, while Brianna Pinto will lead the line. Pinto has played everywhere in the midfield and attack for the Courage but will likely play as a more traditional No. 9 compared to Manaka, who often drops deep to receive the ball when in that role.

With half of Pinto’s Courage goals coming as a substitute in the 86’ or later, she has been a proven difference maker in and around the box when games are on the line.

STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Aline Gomes; Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo, Brianna Pinto

Substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Malia Berkely, Natalia Staude, Jaedyn Shaw, Shinomi Koyama, Hannah Betfort, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Dani Weatherholt