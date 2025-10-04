STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs. Racing Louisville

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage take on Racing Louisville in a crucial battle for playoff position Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be broadcast on ION.

The lineup for Saturday features just one change from the XI in Seattle, with Natalie Jacobs making her first start for the Courage and Payton Linnehan dropping to the bench. Linnehan was listed as questionable on the Courage’s availability report. Jacobs has made multiple substitute appearances for the Courage since arriving via trade with the Houston Dash in September, but Saturday marks the defender’s first start.

Jacobs has positional versatility across the backline and will line up at right back in the team’s recently favored 4-3-3. Ryan Williams will shift forward into the wide attacking position on the right. Williams played a more advanced role when the Courage lined up in a three-back earlier this season, but will play even further forward Saturday.

Marisa Jordan makes her fifth start in net, while Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz and Dani Weatherholt complete the back line.

Manaka Matsukubo, Riley Jackson, and Shinomi Koyama continue their consistent run of starts as the midfield trio, while Tyler Lussi will play opposite Williams as the left-sided width. Hannah Betfort, who scored the Courage’s lone goal in Seattle, will lead the line.

STARTING XI (4-3-3): Marisa Jordan; Dani Weatherholt, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell, Natalie Jacobs; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Manaka Matsukubo; Tyler Lussi, Hannah Betfort, Ryan Williams

SUBSTITUTES: Casey Murphy, Ashley Sanchez, Talia Staude, Payton Linnehan, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Aline Gomes, Oli Peña