STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs Tigres UANL Femenil

CARY, N.C. (July 9, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage take on Tigres UANL Femenil at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium in the first of two international exhibitions during the NWSL regular season break.

Wednesday's match marks the Courage's third match against a team from Liga MX, having faced Rayadas in a preseason friendly and the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

In addition to providing a good challenge against unfamiliar competition during the NWSL’s break, the exhibition matches allow the Courage coaching staff to see players in different roles and spread minutes around throughout the squad as they prepare for the second half of the season.

Last year’s NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup PK shootout hero Marisa Jordan gets the start in net, her first of 2025.

Malia Berkely and Kaleigh Kurtz bring experience to the back line, while rookie Brooklyn Courtnall completes the trio. Courtnall has played 27 minutes across two substitute appearances in the NWSL regular season so far this season, but Wednesday’s match is her first start as a professional.

Feli Rauch and Ryan Williams retain their usual positions, providing the three-back formation’s width, while Brianna Pinto and Dani Weatherholt hold down the center of the park.

Ashley Sanchez, Hannah Betfort, and Aline Gomes complete the starting XI as an attacking trio.

STARTING XI: Marisa Jordan, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Brooklyn Courtnall; Feli Rauch, Brianna Pinto, Dani Weatherholt, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes

Substitutes: Casey Murphy, Jaedyn Shaw, Shinomi Koyama, Manaka Matsukubo, Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, Meredith Speck, Cortnee Vine, Talia Staude