STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs. Utah Royals 

CARY, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage host the Utah Royals Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

Kaleigh Kurtz is set to make NWSL history in the match, with the Courage’s ultimate Iron Woman making her league-record 107th consecutive regular season start. Kurtz tied Sam Staab last weekend, but will take standalone control of the record against the Royals.

The three-time Iron Woman is already the league’s record holder for consecutive regular season minutes played, an active streak that stands at 9,502 heading into Saturday’s tilt.

Kurtz will anchor the Courage’s defense, which returns to a four-at-the-back against the Royals after spending much of the season as a three-at-the-back. Maycee Bell will partner Kurtz at the heart of the defense, while Tyler Lussi and Ryan Williams will start as the outside backs. Marisa Jordan gets the nod in net, making her first NWSL regular season start.

Shimoni Koyama and Jaedyn Shaw will start as the defensive midfielders. Shaw’s played multiple midfield positions for the Courage this season, including a similar role in the second half of last weekend’s match at Kansas City, but starting as a true No. 6 is a new position for Shaw.

Acting Head Coach Nathan Thackeray praised Shaw’s positional flexibility in his pre-match press conference, hinting at the midfielder’s ability to dictate the game from a deeper-lying midfield position.

“She is so difficult to get off the ball. Her ability to roll a challenge, hold somebody off, and work in combination is really good. I thought she could do it from a deeper position and I have thought it for a while,” Thackeray said Thursday.

Thackeray noted that Shaw’s ability in 1-vs-1 situations and finishing ability give her the qualities to play in those more forward positions, but that she also can be an impactful passer from that No. 6 or No. 8 role.

“She did really well when she came on against KC. She has the ability to be progressive with her passing from a deeper position. It doesn’t restrict us to 5- or 10-yard passes. With Jaedyn in there, if she can get on the half turn and expose some space behind the back line, she has that capability,” Thackeray said.

Cortnee Vine will be one of the primary targets to get on the end of those progressive passes, with the speedy Australian starting off the right wing. Ashley Sanchez will play wide on the opposite side, while Manaka Matsukubo will start as the No. 10.

Brianna Pinto will play as the No. 9. Another player with positional versatility, Pinto has played throughout the Courage’s attacking and midfield lines but has the ability to hold up play and pin opposing center backs deep to open space for players like Sanchez and Manaka when she starts up front.

Payton Linnehan, who made her Courage debut last weekend, starts her first home match at First Horizon Stadium on the bench. Heather MacNab, who the Courage signed to a fully guaranteed contract Friday, is also available off the bench.

STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Tyler Lussi, Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Jaedyn Shaw; Cortnee Vine, Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez; Brianna Pinto.

SUBSTITUTES: Casey Murphy, Malia Berkely, Talia Staude, Payton Linnehan, Dani Weatherholt, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes