STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs. Washington Spirit

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 11, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage host the Washington Spirit at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.

Saturday’s lineup sees multiple players return to the matchday squad following injuries, with Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan available off the bench for the first time since August 16.

Ashley Sanchez makes her first start since September 6 against the Utah Royals after appearing as a substitute last week, while Payton Linnehan returns to the starting XI after being an unused sub against Racing Louisville. Linnehan was listed as questionable heading into that match.

Sanchez will start in the No. 10 spot, shifting Manaka Matsukubo up to striker, while Linnehan will provide the width off the right. Meredith Speck will play opposite Linnehan off the left, while Riley Jackson and Shinomi Koyama complete the midfield trio behind Sanchez.

Natalie Jacobs, who played at right back in her first Courage start last weekend, will partner Kaleigh Kurtz as the Courage’s center back duo. Ryan Williams and Dani Weatherholt will hold down the outside back positions. Kurtz will hit 10,000 consecutive regular season minutes in the 48'.

Casey Murphy makes her return to the starting XI on Saturday as well after Marisa Jordan started the last five matches in net.

STARTING XI (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt, Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez; Meredith Speck, Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan

SUBSTITUTES: Marisa Jordan, Denise O’Sullivan, Natalia Staude, Tyler Lussi, Cortnee Vine, Maycee Bell, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort, Oli Peña