STARTING XI NOTES: North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current

CARY, N.C. (APRIL 25, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are set to take on the league-leading Kansas City Current at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream live on NWSL+.

Head Coach Sean Nahas has opted for a three-at-the-back formation, adding an extra center back and giving Feli Rauch and Ryan Williams more license to push forward and provide width.

Kaleigh Kurtz will anchor the three center backs, with Maycee Bell and Natalia Staude on either side.

Riley Jackson and captain Denise O’Sullivan, who has been playing some of the best soccer of her career, will hold down the midfield.

Manaka Matsukubo, Jaedyn Shaw, and Ashley Sanchez will operate as a front three, leaving plenty of opportunity for interchange between the trio.

STARTING XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw, Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez

SUBS: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi, Dani Weatherholt, Shinomi Koyama, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Charlotte McLean