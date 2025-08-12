The women’s sports movement brings opportunities on and off the field 

Women’s sports are experiencing a generational movement. With an explosion of investment, interest, infrastructure, and infinite possibility, women's sports are ‘in’ in 2025.

North Carolina Courage President Francie Gottsegen believes this moment will be viewed as the second most impactful period in the industry’s history, behind only 1972’s landmark Title IX legislation.

“Nothing will ever surpass Title IX, but we’re going to look back 10 years from now at what we’re experiencing and realize that this was arguably the second most pivotal moment in women’s sports. The evolution will continue but impacts like we’re currently experiencing will be hard to surpass,” NC Courage President Francie Gottsegen said.

Moments of this magnitude are special. They are few and far between. Celebrating not only the current highs the industry is achieving but also identifying the factors that have contributed to its success, and growing them, is crucial to maintaining the momentum. That’s the driving force behind The Collective at Wasserman. Thayer Lavielle, the collective’s managing director, spoke with NCCourage.com.

“This moment is different because the momentum is compounding, not episodic. It’s not just a single match breaking viewership records or a viral clip online. It’s sustained investment, cross-industry alignment, and institutional belief. Celebrating where we are now is powerful, but spotlighting the momentum is essential—it fuels continued progress. It signals to future investors, broadcasters, and fans that this isn’t a trend, it’s a transformation,” she said.

That momentous growth has manifested itself across all facets of the sport. It isn’t limited to just viewership and contract figures; there is a cultural shift that comes with that growth, and women are leading the way across the board.

“Media rights, sponsorship valuation, and fan engagement will be major growth drivers. We’ll also see expansion across global league structures, athlete-led brands, and new revenue models rooted in digital innovation. But one of the most exciting areas is the evolution of fandom itself. Women aren’t just participating; they’re buying tickets, leading communities, and shaping the culture of sport,” Lavielle said.

Opportunities that come from industry-wide growth are what most excite Gottsegen about this moment in women’s sports. There are more opportunities for athletes, and even more opportunities in the world being built around them.

“It gives youth something to aspire to that previous generations didn’t have, but that goes beyond just on the field. Kids these days know that the people who make it to the professional ranks are few and far between. But with this continued growth, the ability to be involved in women’s sports professionally exists in many different ways,” Gottsegen said.

The growth has seen women’s sports go from a cause to support to simply good business and a regular part of the entertainment zeitgeist.

“It used to be the right thing to do; it was a cause to support. Now it’s the smart thing to do because the return on investment is clear. Companies that got in early are reaping the benefits, and brands are increasingly recognizing that investing in women’s sports is a smart business decision,” Gottsegen said.

That change in how women’s sports are viewed and discussed in the larger entertainment industry is what excites Lavielle most about this moment.

“We’re moving beyond proving women’s sports are worthy. We have clear evidence that they’re valuable. Brands are activating, investors are paying attention, and leagues are scaling with intention. Most importantly, young girls are watching this in real time, seeing there’s a place for them not just on the field, but in leadership, ownership, and every part of the industry,” Lavielle said.

With that shift comes investment, and one of the most headline-grabbing areas of that investment is facilities. Across the WNBA and NWSL teams are building not only new venues for games, but state-of-the-art training facilities to best support their athletes.

For Gottsegen, that infrastructure investment is going to play a major role in the continued growth of teams and leagues.

“The NWSL continues to grow at historic rates, and our club needs to keep up. Our current venue, which was once the gold standard of this league, has a capacity that is now below the league’s average attendance. We’ve outgrown our current home. The infrastructure doesn’t allow us to provide the first-class accommodation our players, staff, and supporters deserve, and what’s required to remain competitive and sustainable in the NWSL,” Gottsegen said.

Both Gottsegen and Lavielle will speak on this growth in greater detail as part of a two-panel event, Women in Courage — From the Sidelines to the Spotlight: The Rise of Women’s Sports. Joining the pair on the thought leaders panel will be ESPN and CBS women’s basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli and Christopher Paolini, the senior director of business analytics at the PWHL. The Athlete Panel will feature the Courage’s own Jaedyn Shaw, Adidas runner Katelyn Touhey, and N.C. State soccer’s Brooklyn Holt.

The event is set for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 19, at Red Bird in downtown Raleigh. Tickets and additional information on the event are available here.