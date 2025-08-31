MATCH RECAP: KANSAS CITY CURRENT 2-0 NC COURAGE

Courage fall to league-leading Kansas City
KANSAS CITY Mo. (Aug. 30, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage fell on the road against the league-leading Kansas City Current, 2-0, Saturday night at CPKC Stadium.
With the loss, the Courage fall to 5W-7L-6D on the season and remain in ninth place in the league standings.
Izzy Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 31', finding the back of the net with a shot from distance after a corner kick. Lo'eau LaBonta doubled the host's lead in the 42' from the penalty spot.
Match Notes:
- Kaleigh Kurtz tied Sam Staab's NWSL record of 106 consecutive regular season starts with her start on Saturday. Kurtz already holds the league record for consecutive regular season minutes played.
- Payton Linnehan made her NC Courage debut, subbing into the match in the 83'. The Courage acquired Linnehan in a trade with the Portland Thorns.
Up Next:
The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face the Utah Royals on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.
NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Malia Berkely (Cortnee Vine – 74'); Tyler Lussi (Payton Linnehan – 83'), Dani Weatherholt (Jaedyn Shaw – 46'), Riley Jackson, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez (Shinomi Koyama – 74'), Manaka Matsukubo; Brianna Pinto (Hannah Betfort – 74')
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Talia Staude, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes
KC (4-2-3-1): Lorena; Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Ellie Wheeler; Claire Hutton (Rocky Rodriguez – 77'), Lo'eau LaBonta ©; Temwa Chawinga (Mary Long – 77'), Allyson Sentnor (Elizabeth Ball – 86'), Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince – 81'); Debinha (Bia Zaneratto – 86')
Subs Not Used: Regan Steigleder, Haley Hopkins, Bayley Feist, Laurel Ivory
Score:
NCC: 0
KC: 2
Goals:
NCC: –
KC: I. Rodriguez – 31', L. LaBonta – 42' (PK)
Cautions:
NCC: –
KC: A. Sentnor – 44', L. LaBonta – 71'
Ejections:
NCC: –
KC: –
Venue (Location): CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)