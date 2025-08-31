MATCH RECAP: KANSAS CITY CURRENT 2-0 NC COURAGE

KANSAS CITY Mo. (Aug. 30, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage fell on the road against the league-leading Kansas City Current, 2-0, Saturday night at CPKC Stadium.

With the loss, the Courage fall to 5W-7L-6D on the season and remain in ninth place in the league standings.

Izzy Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 31', finding the back of the net with a shot from distance after a corner kick. Lo'eau LaBonta doubled the host's lead in the 42' from the penalty spot.

Match Notes:

Kaleigh Kurtz tied Sam Staab's NWSL record of 106 consecutive regular season starts with her start on Saturday. Kurtz already holds the league record for consecutive regular season minutes played.

Payton Linnehan made her NC Courage debut, subbing into the match in the 83'. The Courage acquired Linnehan in a trade with the Portland Thorns.

Up Next:

The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face the Utah Royals on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Malia Berkely (Cortnee Vine – 74'); Tyler Lussi (Payton Linnehan – 83'), Dani Weatherholt (Jaedyn Shaw – 46'), Riley Jackson, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez (Shinomi Koyama – 74'), Manaka Matsukubo; Brianna Pinto (Hannah Betfort – 74')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Talia Staude, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes

KC (4-2-3-1): Lorena; Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Ellie Wheeler; Claire Hutton (Rocky Rodriguez – 77'), Lo'eau LaBonta ©; Temwa Chawinga (Mary Long – 77'), Allyson Sentnor (Elizabeth Ball – 86'), Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince – 81'); Debinha (Bia Zaneratto – 86')

Subs Not Used: Regan Steigleder, Haley Hopkins, Bayley Feist, Laurel Ivory

Score:

NCC: 0

KC: 2

Goals:

NCC: –

KC: I. Rodriguez – 31', L. LaBonta – 42' (PK)

Cautions:

NCC: –

KC: A. Sentnor – 44', L. LaBonta – 71'

Ejections:

NCC: –

KC: –

Venue (Location): CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)